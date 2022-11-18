FoxyMoron appoints Alin Choubey as Business Head – North

Alin joins FoxyMoron from Chimp&z Inc Worldwide where he served as Associate Vice President. In his previous stints, he has also served as a Partner at Herald Digital and Digital Head at Vermmillion Communications. Alin has worked with luxury brands such as Chopard, Tag Heuer, and media conglomerates like Warner Media India and Alt Balaji to name a few. He was also instrumental in the digital launch of international brands like Longines and Pogo TV on digital in India. He also led several multi-leg campaigns, including the notable ‘Redraw Your World’ campaign for Cartoon Network in India. His multiple award-winning work for brands like Tata Play and Discovery Channel has also earned him a nomination at the Social Samosa 30 under 30 awards in 2021.