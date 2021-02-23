FoxyMoron appoints Dhruv Warrior as National Creative Director

Commenting on his new role Dhruv Warrior said, “In my opinion Foxy Moron and the Zoo Media are set up for the future. Everything from influencer management to content production, media planning to UX/UI design (and there is more) sits within our network. That level of agility and diversity of skills is needed to help clients create work that fully takes advantage of the ever changing digital and advertising landscape. Along with the way the company is set up, FoxyMoron has a reputation for doing work that is different and I am here to help push the envelope. ”