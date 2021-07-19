FoxyMoron appoints Keerthi Kumar As Group Account Director - South

Before starting his stint at FoxyMoron, Keerthi has led the digital mandate for HCG Cancer Hospitals, was an account director at Dentsu Webchutney and served as a digital account manager for Phantom Ideas. Keerthi comes with 11 years of diverse industry experience in client management, brand management, digital marketing and digital/brand strategy. He has also worked on building a variety of digital campaigns for brands across industries such as e-commerce, healthcare, food and beverages, retail, fitness, fashion, online classifieds, etc. Keerthi has also played a key part in popular campaigns like Swiggy’s Voice of Hunger which won awards at Cannes Lions, Spikes Asia, Kyoorius Digital Awards, Effies India, and Abbys.