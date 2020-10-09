FoxyMoron appoints Nakul Dutt as National Strategy Director

Nakul joins the agency, with a decade of experience in marketing and communications having worked in both brands and agencies on digital as well as mainline campaigns. Nakul has worked on result oriented campaign strategies for brands like Nestle, Abbott, ELI Lilly, UNICEF, LAVA, HTC, Brookfield, HERO MotoCorp, Raymond, and several BFSI brands. Prior to FoxyMoron, Nakul was a senior strategist at iProspect,Dentsu where he was responsible for new business acquisition, media & communication strategy for existing businesses. Nakul has also worked with Hakuhodo India and Lava International as an Account Director and Brand Manager respectively. At Lava, the well known mobile handset company, he was responsible for communication strategy for both, the product and brand. Nakul holds an MBA in Communication Management from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. He has been a part of FoxyMoron for over a year now where he has worked on strategy for accounts like SanDisk & WD, Sharkehan, Manyavar & Mohey, Ampere, Orient Bell Tiles and Principal Mutual Funds to name a few.