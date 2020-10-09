FoxyMoron appoints Nakul Dutt as National Strategy Director

Nakul will report into Pratik Gupta, co-founder Zoo Media and FoxyMoron and will be working closely with teams across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.
Award Winning Full Funnel creative and performance Digital Agency FoxyMoron, has appointed Nakul Dutt as National Strategy Director. Nakul will be overlooking the overall integrated brand, media and communication strategy and working towards scaling the growth of the agency. In this new role, Nakul will report into Pratik Gupta, Co-Founder Zoo Media and FoxyMoron and will be working closely with teams across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.
Nakul joins the agency, with a decade of experience in marketing and communications having worked in both brands and agencies on digital as well as mainline campaigns. Nakul has worked on result oriented campaign strategies for brands like Nestle, Abbott, ELI Lilly, UNICEF, LAVA, HTC, Brookfield, HERO MotoCorp, Raymond, and several BFSI brands. Prior to FoxyMoron, Nakul was a senior strategist at iProspect,Dentsu where he was responsible for new business acquisition, media & communication strategy for existing businesses. Nakul has also worked with Hakuhodo India and Lava International as an Account Director and Brand Manager respectively. At Lava, the well known mobile handset company, he was responsible for communication strategy for both, the product and brand. Nakul holds an MBA in Communication Management from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. He has been a part of FoxyMoron for over a year now where he has worked on strategy for accounts like SanDisk & WD, Sharkehan, Manyavar & Mohey, Ampere, Orient Bell Tiles and Principal Mutual Funds to name a few.
Speaking on the appointment, Pratik Gupta said, “Our vision as a network, and especially with FoxyMoron has moved into a more strategic business focus for our brands, having someone like Nakul has made that transition very smooth. His experience ranges from being at the forefront of strategy at agencies, to a human resources stint and also being a brand manager, this well-rounded approach helps him tie-in strategy for us across media, creative, content and data for our clients. We’re excited to work alongside him as part of our growth journey".
Commenting on his new role Nakul Dutt said, “The conversation in our industry has changed from digital KPIs to actual business impact. The need of the hour is to integrate digital resources into actionable marketing to achieve a holistic and scalable business model which is measurable and impact driven. FoxyMoron already has an ecosystem which integrates data, tech, media & content centered around business goals. This combined with our people centric approach is a birthplace for not only refreshing ideas but to achieve solutions which will set new benchmarks for our industry. I am looking forward to collaborating with the internal teams, client teams and the entire ecosystem to drive this impact at large ”
FoxyMoron is a leading independent digital products and services agency of Zoo Media. FoxyMoron was founded in 2008, the agency provides solutions towards building future ready brands on digital platforms, through an integration of content, technology and media, using data backed tools and practices. With teams cross Bangalore, Bombay, Delhi NCR, the highly awarded agency has built several sustainable partnerships with the L’Oreal Group, Netflix, Colgate, Amazon India, Burger King, IKEA, DS Group, SanDisk, Ather, Orientbell Tiles, Hershey’s Group, Manyavar, ABC India, Turner International and DAMAC, amongst others.