FoxyMoron appoints Punkaj Saini as Business Head- West

Punkaj comes with over two decades of diverse industry experience in digital marketing and web technology. He has previously worked in leadership roles in digital agencies like Dentsu Webchutney and Social Kinnect. And in web based service agencies like To The New, Cynapse and Puretech Digital. He has also worked as the Marketing Head at Mid-Day (dotcom). And founded a digital transformation consultancy service and website services based company too. During his tenure at these organisations he has assisted in setting up new business units from the ground up including managing key recruitments. He has also worked on building a variety of digital campaigns and launching web and mobile based interfaces for brands across industries from auto, media & entertainment, IT, FMCG, BFSI, E-commerce, retail and real-estate industry.