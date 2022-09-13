FoxyMoron promotes Keerthi Kumar as Business Head - (South)

Keerthi will continue to report into Prachi Bali, National Head - Client Partnerships.
FoxyMoron, the flagship full-funnel creative and performance digital agency of the Zoo Media network has elevated Keerthi Kumar as Business Head - South. Zoo Media is Asia’s largest independent media network which owns seven agency brands, including FoxyMoron. Keerthi will be responsible for leading business operations, and fostering business development across the region, contributing to the overall growth of the Zoo Media conglomerate. Keerthi will continue to report into Prachi Bali, national head - client partnerships.
In the last 16 months since joining FoxyMoron as Group Account Director, Keerthi has grown the business by 2x while onboarding clients across sectors with MNCs, startups & Indian owned businesses alike. His current clients include AO Smith, the OTT giants Aha Tamil and Aha Telugu, new NFT brand Fancraze, Bestseller India - JDY, ProduKt & i.scenery, Wrangler, TVS Motor Company and projects with brands such as Zebronics, Arrow & Maharaja Trophy.
Under Keerthi’s leadership, the team size has grown considerably with key senior appointments across Art, Strategy and Copy being made over the past year.
Speaking on the elevation, Prachi Bali, national head client partnerships, FoxyMoron, said, “Keerthi has championed every curveball thrown his way, with hardwork and the ability to lead a team effectively. His stellar contribution in growing the business in the market while also maintaining existing client relationships has been a big win for us. Moreover what we value most, being a people first organisation is that Keerthi leads with empathy.”
Commenting on his new role, Keerthi Kumar R says, “I am thrilled to take up the new mantle at FoxyMoron! The South is booming with legacy industries and unicorn companies alike, giving us ample scope to scale our business in the region as a network with the promise of integrated solutions. While looking forward to this wonderful new endeavour with FoxyMoron and Zoo Media, I am positive about nurturing a tribe of individuals whose work will define them.”