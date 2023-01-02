FoxyMoron's Prachi Bali moves on from the company

Prachi joined FoxyMoron, Mumbai as an account manager in 2013, where she rose rapidly through the ranks to the position of account director. She worked across the Beauty, Edu-Tech, Alco-Bev, FMCG & Lifestyle categories over her tenure. In 2016 she took on the role of business head, North and moved to Gurgaon becoming the agency's youngest business head. Over the past 4 years, Prachi has grown the business by 6 times in the northern market and has built a strong partnership with the clients in the region. Her experience spreads across categories such as FMCG, Electronics, BFSI, Manufacturing and Entertainment to name a few.