FreshMenu appoints Jyotishman Deka as Chief Business Officer

Food-tech and cloud kitchen company FreshMenu which recently raised a capital of INR 50 Cr from Florintree Advisors a growth stage venture capital firm has announced the appointment of Jyotishman Deka as chief business officre. Jyotishman will work closely with, Rashmi Daga, founder & CEO, to further accelerate the growth of the brand. Jyotishman has 20+ years of experience in MNCs as well as Startups. In his new role, Jyotishman will frontend business expansion, driving overall revenue and growth for the business.
Speaking of his appointment, Jyotishman Deka said, “It is an interesting time for the food tech industry and FreshMenu in particular. I am excited to take this opportunity to drive a customer-focused approach to garner exponential growth for FreshMenu. I believe FreshMenu’s potential is limitless, and look forward to working with the teams to build and fast-track the brand’s momentous growth in the days to come.”
On the new appointment, Rashmi Daga, founder & CEO of FreshMenu said, “We are excited to onboard Jyotishman to our core leadership team as we embark on our next phase. He brings a wealth of experience, skills and best practices from leading companies that we are sure will complement the growth of the company. Together, we look forward to re-energise the Freshmenu brand.”