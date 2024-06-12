Arunava Biswas joins Frodoh World as head of Sales for West and South

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Anurava has held leadership positions at Teads, Bloomberg TV, BBC Global News, and ZEE5.
AdTech firm Frodoh World announces the appointment of Anurava Biswas as the company’s head of sales for West and South. In this role, Arunava will be responsible for driving regional revenue growth, leading agency partnerships, expanding market share, and strengthening customer relationships in these regions.
Backed with technology, Frodoh World continues to make significant strides in the Connected TV space. Frodoh World enables the delivery of compelling content experiences for brands across multi platforms. The company's commitment to creating impact and delivering results across diverse sectors sets it apart.
A seasoned media professional, Arunava brings with her over 16 years of experience. Prior to joining Frodoh World, Anurava worked as sales director India at Teads, where she was responsible for revenue generation. She was instrumental in growing the digital advertising business for the company in the Indian Market.
Her experience also includes leadership roles at Bloomberg TV, BBC Global News, and ZEE5. She has led teams to exceed sales targets and fostered significant market expansion. A hands-on media sales professional, Arunava has contributed to top-level revenues.
Speaking on the appointment of Arunava, Shamsuddin Jasani, strategic advisor, Frodoh World stated, “We welcome Arunava Biswas to the Frodoh World team. Her experience and strategic insights make her the perfect fit to drive our sales efforts in the West and South. We are confident of the value she will add to our growing portfolio of advertisers and brands.”
Russhabh R Thakkar, founder and CEO of Frodoh World, further added, “Arunava's potential and profound understanding of market dynamics are incredible assets to Frodoh World. We are excited to see the new strategies and innovative approaches she will bring to the table. Her appointment marks a significant step in our journey to expand our footprint and deepen customer engagement in these key regions.”
Speaking on her new role Anurava Biswas said, “I am excited and grateful for this opportunity with Frodoh World. Frodoh World brings to the market an exciting proposition unlike any other Adtech firm. I look forward to this new innings and working closely with Russhabh and the team as we steer the company to the next wave of growth.”
Anurava Biswas ’s appointment is with immediate effect.