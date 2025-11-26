Frodoh World names Chirag Bhatia as national head of sales

Frodoh has named Chirag Bhatia its new national head of sales. In the role, he will lead sales strategy, oversee client relationships and support the company’s expansion across regions.

Bhatia brings more than 23 years of experience across digital media, AdTech and marketing technology. His career has spanned programme management, performance marketing, client servicing and partner ecosystem development.

Speaking on the appointment, Russhabh R Thakkar, founder and chief executive at Frodoh, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Chirag Bhatia to Frodoh team. His deep understanding of sales operations and his track record in scaling business make him an ideal fit as we continue to grow and innovate. With his appointment, we aim to strengthen our client partnerships, expand our footprint, and create more value for stakeholders across India.”

Reflecting on his new role, Bhatia added, “Joining Frodoh at this pivotal stage is both exciting and inspiring. The company’s vision to revolutionize the CTV industry aligns perfectly with my passion for building high-performing teams and driving strategic growth. I look forward to contributing to Frodoh’s journey, fostering meaningful client relationships, and delivering impactful results across the nation.”

His appointment is effective immediately.