From burgers to gaming; Fernando Machado to join Activision Blizzard as CMO

Former Burger King CMO heads to the video gaming giant behind iconic names like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo and Candy Crush Saga.
Fernando Machado is leaving Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of QSRs like Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons, to join video gaming giant Activision Blizzard as its chief marketing officer, as per multiple media reports.
Activision Blizzard owns some of the hottest properties, such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo and Candy Crush Saga.
As per Adweek, Activision Blizzard’s present CMO David Messinger is leaving the company, but will stay on to assist with the transition. Messinger joined the e-sports giant in 2019 after years in the entertainment industry, where he held senior marketing roles at brands, including The Walt Disney Company and Ticketmaster.
Machado had joined Restaurant Brands International as head of brand marketing at Burger King in 2014 from Unilever, where he spent 17 years.