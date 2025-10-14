FTA Global appoints Srijita Das Roy as vice president of brand & communications

FTA Global, a new-age marketing company, has announced the appointment of Srijita Das Roy as Vice President of Brand & Communications. In this role, she will spearhead the company’s internal and external brand strategy while driving its transformation into a Fast, Tactical, and Accountable organisation.

Srijita will focus on positioning FTA Global as a Marketing Operating System (Marketing OS) — a category-defining model engineered for visibility, discoverability, and scalable growth in an AI-powered marketing ecosystem.

Bringing over 11 years of experience in marketing and communications, Srijita joins FTA Global from NP Digital India, where she served as Director. During her tenure, she led marquee client accounts, built integrated delivery frameworks, and introduced successful initiatives such as client video testimonial programs. Her expertise spans SEO, paid media, social, and technology-led marketing.

Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder & Managing Director, FTA Global, said: “Srijita brings the right mix of strategic vision and hands-on execution. Her experience in building integrated delivery frameworks and leading cross-functional teams will help us strengthen FTA Global’s position as a Marketing Operating System. I am confident she will play a key role in accelerating our brand and market presence.”

On her new role, Srijita Das Roy shared: “I’m truly excited to join FTA Global at this defining moment. I believe the true success of any company lies in putting people before the company. Building, not blaming, and earning it every single day is what creates lasting growth. My goal is to bring Senthil’s vision to life by building a brand that empowers both the company and its people to grow with purpose.”

In her new capacity, she will focus on strengthening FTA Global’s brand presence through thought leadership initiatives and digital community building.