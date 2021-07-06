Fujifilm appoints Koji Wada as new Managing Director for India

Commenting on his appointment, Koji Wada, managing director, Fujifilm India says, “I had joined Fujifilm in 2001 and it has truly been an incredible journey for me. During my tenure at the company, I have had the opportunity to work with an excellent team of skilled and motivated professionals. As I transition into the new role, I am looking forward to collaborating with the teams across various divisions to take the company to newer heights. With India as a market thriving with opportunities, we will continue with our endeavour of Never Stop adding value to the lives of consumers & stakeholders.”