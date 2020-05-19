Fujifilm India ropes in Kunal Girotra as National Business Manager for INSTAX range of Cameras

Girotra will be responsible for the business growth and development of the company’s INSTAX business in India.
Fujifilm India, a pioneer in imaging technologies announced Kunal Girotra as national business manager for INSTAX range of Cameras as he takes on the mantle for heading the category’s Business division in India. Kunal has over 14 years of professional experience and is entrusted with the responsibility of driving sales and formulating business growth strategies for the Instax range in India. Instax range of cameras have gained popularity amongst millennial with its great design and competitive pricing. He will be playing an instrumental role towards further strengthening the market presence of the Instax camera business and strategize to take Fujifilm India to new heights.
Fujifilm’s Instax has certainly come a long way ever since its launch back in 1998. Today, it is a global hit with presence in more than 100 countries and regions with approximately 40 million units sold worldwide. Its quirky design and retro look have helped the brand carve a winning niche for itself. With Girotra’s onboarding, Fujifilm will be reinforcing its plan to bank on millennials with the instax range which are compact, easy-to-use and captures memories instantly.
Commenting on the announcement, Haruto Iwata, managing director, Fujifilm India, said “I am delighted to welcome Kunal Girotra as national business manager of Instax cameras in India. His marketing expertise coupled with a strong industry knowledge will help us drive continuous growth for Instax division in the coming years. I am confident that with his focus towards growth and profitability, he will take the business to new heights and significantly enhance market presence for Instax cameras. His appointment marks the beginning of the new chapter for Instax range.”
Speaking on his new role, Kunal Girotra, national business manager, Instax Cameras said, “Being one of the most recognized consumer electronics and imaging brand, it is an exciting time to lead Fujifilm’s pioneering instax business in India. In this time of transition, I look forward for an insight from our stakeholders and help guide in further strengthening Fujifilm’s presence in India. I am confident, that we will continue to harness our energies to expand our footprint and offer the best in class technology to our consumers. I am extremely motivated to taking the business to newer heights in terms of service, growth, market share, and profitability.”
In his past work experience, Girotra has been a part of the leadership team at Sony India where he was leading marketing & software sales. With his vast experience, he brings with him a deep insight into consumer and enterprise sales, channel management and operations, sales planning and execution. His key organizational strengths include sales, enterprise knowledge, team management, marketing & advertising, budgeting, business leadership and strategic planning.