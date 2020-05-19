Fujifilm India ropes in Kunal Girotra as National Business Manager for INSTAX range of Cameras

Speaking on his new role, Kunal Girotra, national business manager, Instax Cameras said, “Being one of the most recognized consumer electronics and imaging brand, it is an exciting time to lead Fujifilm’s pioneering instax business in India. In this time of transition, I look forward for an insight from our stakeholders and help guide in further strengthening Fujifilm’s presence in India. I am confident, that we will continue to harness our energies to expand our footprint and offer the best in class technology to our consumers. I am extremely motivated to taking the business to newer heights in terms of service, growth, market share, and profitability.”