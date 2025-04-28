Fundamental appoints Ambalika Sen as a managing partner

Ambalika Sen has moved to the independent creative agency Fundamental as its managing partner after spending nearly four years at Tilt Brand Solutions.

Advertisment

“When we started out two years ago, we dreamed of attracting builders. Some of us have known Ambalika for a very long time now and observed her evolution as an advertising professional with joy and pride. Now that our paths are converging again, turns out dreams do come true,” says Pallavi Chakravarti, co-founder and chief creative officer, of Fundamental.

“Our team is still relatively small and as passionate as the day we began. Our ambition though, has gotten much, much bigger. We firmly believe that her unique brand of unpretentious leadership coupled with her understanding of all facets of this business, will help us expand the way it counts – qualitatively,” she adds.

Being an indie that has chosen to cherry-pick its talent and not “scale” for the sake of optics, the founders were clear that one of the key differentiators between Fundamental and the rest would always be its people. Walking the talk as the agency grows is where the real test lies, which is why Sen’s onboarding makes perfect sense, reads the press release.

Adding to this, Sen says, “Over the years at Taproot and Tilt, training to run and grow reputable ad firms with the best in business, here's me shooting my shot at co-building what feels like a calling. For upwards of a decade-old professional and personal kinship with the founding team, taking this leap into young and unassumingly brilliant Fundamental, was mostly a matter of time. Excited to report that there is much to be done here, as I look forward to raging through this party, one actionable at a time!”

In a career spanning over a decade, she has worked at organisations such as Xavier Institute of Communications, JWT, Homegrown, Taproot Dentsu, Contract Advertising, and Pi Communications.