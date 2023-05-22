Fundamental appoints Gauri Burma and Mithun Rajam as Founding Members and CDs

Lyncia Noronha too has recently joined Fundamental in the role of Associate Account Director.
Independent agency Fundamental has roped in the team of Burma and Rajam who have previously worked at agencies like Ogilvy, Leo Burnett, DDB Mudra and Taproot Dentsu. With a cumulative experience of over two decades to their name, the art-copy duo have worked on a bouquet of reputed brands including Uber, Meesho, MPL, Facebook, Discovery, McDonald’s, Cinthol, Parle Agro and Asian Paints.
Their appointments boost the agency’s creative bench strength and underline its commitment to populating each key function with the right kind of people and not just “resources” or “hands and legs”. Lyncia Noronha too has recently joined Fundamental in the role of Associate Account Director, working closely with Nishant Saurabh, founder & CEO.
Speaking about the appointment, Pallavi Chakravarti, founder & CCO said, “With Gauri and Mithun joining us, we’re a little closer to fulfilling the promise we made to ourselves when we started out. To work with people who think differently from those of us who have already pitched camp at Fundamental, but who believe in the same things. I’ve worked with the two of them in my previous stints and I admire their ability to observe people and create work that resonates with both, heads and hearts. So if I were to stop sounding founder-like, all I’d really like to say is yay!”
In a joint statement Burma and Rajam said, "Embarking on this journey means going on an adventure with people who love advertising as much as we do, who we’ll be able to celebrate wins with, but more importantly, even enjoy failing with. People who, like the both of us, believe that good work shouldn’t just elicit goosebumps (or a chuckle or five) but also move the needle on tangible business metrics. Feels like this is where we belong.”