Fundamental appoints Gauri Burma and Mithun Rajam as Founding Members and CDs

Speaking about the appointment, Pallavi Chakravarti, founder & CCO said, “With Gauri and Mithun joining us, we’re a little closer to fulfilling the promise we made to ourselves when we started out. To work with people who think differently from those of us who have already pitched camp at Fundamental, but who believe in the same things. I’ve worked with the two of them in my previous stints and I admire their ability to observe people and create work that resonates with both, heads and hearts. So if I were to stop sounding founder-like, all I’d really like to say is yay!”