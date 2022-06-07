Furlenco’s parent, House of Kieraya (HoK) announces key CXO appointments

Nitesh Mohandas has been elevated to Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Ajay Agarwal appointed as Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO).
House of Kieraya (HoK) - the parent of Furlenco - one of India’s leading brands in the furniture and lifestyle space, recently announced Nitesh Mohandas as its Chief Business Officer (CBO) and appointed Ajay Agarwal as its Chief Supply Chain Officer. The announcement comes as Furlenco looks to further bolster its existing momentum in the country.
Commenting on these key appointments, Ajith Mohan Karimpana - founder & CEO - House of Kieraya (HoK), said, “We are excited to have Nitesh and Ajay as part of our leadership team. They are experienced individuals who have made a mark for themselves in the industry and will now be a part of our evolution narrative at Furlenco. So, as we step into our next phase of evolution and growth, I am sure both of them will bring in a lot of diverse experience and industry expertise that will guide us in our journey ahead.”
Nitesh Mohandas is a seasoned business leader with over 12 years of rich and diverse exposure in building businesses across e-commerce, consumer durables and banking. His experience includes working in esteemed organisations like Godrej Interio, Bank of Baroda and Ogilvy.
As chief business officer (CBO) at HoK, Nitesh would be responsible for driving the overall growth to make Furlenco India’s largest furniture and lifestyle brand by 2024. In his current role, he would be overseeing marketing, acquisition and customer experience.
Speaking on his appointment, Nitesh Mohandas elucidated “Furlenco, has been a game-changer in the furniture space and is constantly evolving to meet the dynamic needs of consumers. The company is focused on growing aggressively as a customer-centric platform. In the current role, I look forward to using my industry expertise to accelerate growth by expanding the brand’s verticals efficiently and becoming profitable year on year.”
Ajay Agarwal, joined HoK recently. An industry veteran in the space of furniture, supply chain and logistics, he comes with over two decades of experience. A post-graduate from BITS Pilani, he is a visionary thinker who has worked in numerous leadership positions across prestigious organisations like - Nilkamal, UPL Limited, 3M and Saint Gobain.
As the chief supply chain officer - Ajay would be spearheading the entire Supply Chain and Manufacturing verticals. He would also be responsible for all new business initiatives.
Ajay Agarwal said, “The furniture industry in India is constantly evolving. Right from adopting newer practices to bringing instrumental changes, the demand for supply chain and logistics solutions have, over the years, seen an incremental growth.”
Agarwal further added, “The furniture industry in India is constantly evolving and growing but the big box (furniture) supply chain still follows many traditional methods. We are working on multiple areas and newer practices and solutions in supply chain which are customer-centric, technology-led, cost-efficient and sustainable to bring instrumental changes in the big box (furniture) supply chain processes. Lastly, I believe sustainability is the way to go, and at Furlenco we will be ensuring that we are one of the frontrunners of this movement as we work on creating a world-class sustainable supply chain for furniture.”