Future Generali India Life Insurance appoints Alok Rungta as head business transformation and CFO

Alok Rungta, Head Business Transformation & Chief Financial Officer said, “I am grateful and humbled by the trust bestowed on me with this new role. With these changing times, leading the business transformation and finance vertical will allow me to manage and identify areas of growth within and implement processes to accelerate performance. The role of Finance has become even more strategic, and I look forward to working closely with the entire team at Future Generali India Life Insurance. The life insurance industry in India is at a strategic juncture and brimming with growth opportunities, and I look forward to contributing towards its journey of expansion and profitability.”