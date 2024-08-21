Future Generali India Life Insurance appoints Sunil Kapoor as chief risk officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Future Generali India Life Insurance Private announced the appointment of Sunil Kapoor as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) with effect from 29th July 2024.
Kapoor has joined the leadership team to lead the Risk and Information Security Function. Sunil will be responsible for establishing, implementing, and maintaining robust risk management practices to enhance the risk management framework of the company.
With over two decades of experience in risk management, Sunil brings a wealth of expertise that will contribute to Future Generali India Life Insurance’s continued growth and success. He has held significant roles at renowned companies in the financial services sector, including SBI Capital Markets, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC Pension Fund Management, IDFC Bank, and CCIL.
He is a fellow chartered accountant (FCA) and an associate company secretary (ACS). He also possesses the financial risk manager (FRM) credential from global association of risk professionals (GARP), USA and the diploma in information systems audit (DISA) credential.
Sunil Kapoor will report to Alok Rungta, managing director and CEO of Future Generali India Life Insurance who expressed, “We are thrilled to welcome Sunil Kapoor to our leadership team. His extensive experience and deep understanding of risk management will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving landscape of the insurance industry. We are confident that Sunil’s expertise will play a crucial role in driving Future Generali India Life Insurance’s strategic initiatives, ensuring robust risk management practices and reinforcing our lifelong commitment to our customers.”
Commenting on his appointment, Sunil Kapoor said, “I am excited to join Future Generali India Life Insurance and lead the Risk and Information Security function. The company is known for its commitment to trust, innovation and customer-centric approach. I look forward to contributing to its mission of delivering excellence and ensuring the highest standards of risk management and governance practices.”