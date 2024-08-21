Future Generali India Life Insurance appoints Sunil Kapoor as chief risk officer

Sunil Kapoor will report to Alok Rungta, managing director and CEO of Future Generali India Life Insurance who expressed, “We are thrilled to welcome Sunil Kapoor to our leadership team. His extensive experience and deep understanding of risk management will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving landscape of the insurance industry. We are confident that Sunil’s expertise will play a crucial role in driving Future Generali India Life Insurance’s strategic initiatives, ensuring robust risk management practices and reinforcing our lifelong commitment to our customers.”