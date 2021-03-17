Future Group's CMO Prachi Mohapatra joins Dr. Reddy's

She has joined Dr. Reddy's as Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets.
A leading multinational pharmaceutical company based in India, Dr. Reddy's has appointed Prachi Mohapatra as Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets.
Prachi comes with around 15 years of experience in Brand Marketing. She has worked with Future Group for 5 years as CMO - FBB, the fashion retail chain by Future Group. Prior to FBB, she was with Oriflame as Brand & Communications Head, South Asia.
Prachi completed her PGDM/Marketing Management from IMDR. She has also worked with Modicare and May Cosmetics as Product Manager.