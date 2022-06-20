Future Group's Kaustav Mukerji joins Maison D’Auraine as VP Global Marketing

Previously, at Future Group he was working as Head - Digital & Performance Marketing.
Kaustav Mukerji from Future Group has recently joined Maison D’Auraine, a house of brands for some of the largest global brands in hair care such as GK & PH as vice president, global marketing. He will be responsible for the growth of the #Brands such as GK & PH in the APAC & GCC regions. He joins from Future Group where he worked for less than a year as head of digital and performance marketing.
He is an ex-Googler turned growth & digital marketer with 15+years in Consumer marketing & ROI marketing alongwith category experience in FMCG, Food, Hotels, Telecom, Consumer Durables/Electronics, Publications, Social, Healthcare, Automobiles, IT and more.
In the past, Mukerji has also worked with General Motors, Honda Motors, TATA Motors, Yamaha, SBI, Andaman Tourism, Samsung, Aircel, Havells, Yamaha, BlackBerry, Airtel, SBI, J&K Tourism, Future Retails brands such as Bigbazaar, Hometown, Brand Factory, AIPL and Shobha Builders.