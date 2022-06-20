Future Group's Kaustav Mukerji joins Maison D’Auraine as VP Global Marketing

Kaustav Mukerji from Future Group has recently joined Maison D’Auraine, a house of brands for some of the largest global brands in hair care such as GK & PH as vice president, global marketing. He will be responsible for the growth of the #Brands such as GK & PH in the APAC & GCC regions. He joins from Future Group where he worked for less than a year as head of digital and performance marketing.