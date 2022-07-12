Future Group's Pawan Sarda moves on

Sarda joined Future Group in August 2016 as the Group CMO, digital, marketing and e-commerce business.
Pawan Sarda, Group CMO- digital, marketing and e-commerce business, Future Group has moved on. He joined Future Group in August 2016. This was his second stint with the company.
Prior to this he was associated with TATA Value Homes for 3 years as its head- marketing and product development (domestic & international market). His first stint with Future Group was 12 years long where he moved up the ladder- from being a senior executive in 2000 to the company's CMO- group office in 2012.
Sarda will be announcing his next move in a week's time.