Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal moves on

Prashan Agarwal, CEO of Times Internet’s audio streaming platform Gaana, has stepped down from his role. Agarwal announced his exit via his social media profiles on LinkedIn and Twitter.
He joined Gaana as COO in May 2016. An investor and entrepreneur himself, Agarwal co-founded multiple internet startups including 19miles.com, a website catering to used car trade and PropTiger.com, an online real-estate marketplace.
Prior to his entrepreneurial stints, he has held roles at Naukri.com, GE Infrastructure, and Sapient Corporation.