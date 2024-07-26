Gagan Kohli joins M3M India as deputy general manager of digital marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kohli formerly served as AVP– digital marketing at RenewBuy.com.
Gagan Kohli has taken on the role of deputy general manager, digital marketing at M3M India, specifically overseeing the Noida division. Formerly serving as AVP– digital marketing at RenewBuy.com, Kohli brings a wealth of expertise to his new position.
In this capacity, he will spearhead digital marketing strategies and initiatives, aiming to enhance M3M's digital footprint and engagement in the region.
Kohli will also take charge of driving digital transformation, optimising online presence, and achieving key marketing outcomes for M3M. He announced this career move on LinkedIn.
Throughout his sixteen-year career, Kohli has collaborated with renowned brands such as HCL Tech, Usha International, Isobar India, and Tuya India. On the agency side, he has contributed to the success of prominent clients including Maruti Suzuki, Select CITYWALK, DLF Emporio, and Burger King India.