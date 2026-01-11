Gagan Mangal exits Volkswagen India after over 14 years

Gagan Mangal has moved on from Volkswagen India, after working over 14 years with the automaker.

Mangal most recently served as lead – marketing communications and press, a role he has held since February 2022. Alongside this, he was also heading press communications at Volkswagen India. During his tenure, he worked across brand, product and corporate communications. He posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile through a post.

He joined Volkswagen India in 2011 as corporate communications manager and went on to hold multiple roles including senior manager, chief manager and head of press communications.

Prior to Volkswagen, Mangal was associated with Hyundai Motor India, where he worked as assistant manager between 2008 and 2011.His next move is not known yet.