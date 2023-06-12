Games24x7 announces Saroj Panigrahi as Chief Operating Officer

Saroj Panigrahi, COO, Games24x7 said, “There couldn’t be a better time to be in the rapidly growing sunrise sector of online gaming. I am truly honoured for this opportunity and the trust placed in me by the founders of the company. Throughout my journey, I have had the privilege to work closely with an exceptional team that embodies values of integrity, innovation and customer-centricity. Building upon the strong foundation and our remarkable journey in the industry, my goal is to drive forward the next phase of growth for our businesses at Games24x7.”