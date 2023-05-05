Games24x7 elevates Vikrant Goyal to Chief Human Resources Officer

Vikrant will continue to spearhead the Games24x7's Human resources strategy and operations across all locations.
Games24x7, the multi-game platform has announced the elevation of Vikrant Goyal as its chief human resources officer (CHRO). In his capacity Vikrant will continue to spearhead the Games24x7's Human resources strategy and operations across all locations in support of the company's overall growth.
Vikrant has been an integral part of the Games24x7 team for four years, having served as Vice President of Human Resources. During this time, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's success and growth.
Commenting on the announcement, Bhavin Pandya, CEO and co-founder, Games24x7 said, “We believe that amazing companies are built by amazing teams. Through his tenure, Vikrant has been instrumental in not only building an amazing team at Games24x7, he has fostered an inclusive and collaborative work environment which has helped us drive growth and innovation. We are delighted to announce Vikrant's promotion to Chief Human Resources Officer, CHRO. Vikrant has been a valuable member of our team and his passion for people along with his ability to create a high-performance culture have been essential to our success. We are confident that the organization will continue to thrive under his leadership and we wish him the very best as he continues to percolate our values and traits through the organization along with our operating ethos - the science of gaming“
With over two decades of experience in human resources domain across a wide array of industries and companies, Vikrant has driven innovative and strategic solutions that have enabled organizations to achieve their goals by transforming their culture, improving performance, and building & developing talent.
Vikrant Goyal, CHRO, Games24x7 said, “I have been delighted to be with Games24x7 for 4 years now and looking forward to many more years. I think we have created a best in class institution and shall strive to be above the best always. We are personally invested in each person who is part of the Games24x7 team.”
As the new CHRO, Vikrant will continue to drive the company's talent strategy and lead the HR team in delivering innovative solutions that align with the company's vision and goals. His elevation is a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and the trust and confidence that the company's leadership has in his ability to take Games24x7's work culture to the next level.