Ganga Ganapathi Poovaiah joins Publicis Sapient as India Marketing Head

Publicis Sapient has named Ganga Ganapathi Poovaiah as its new India Marketing Leader. She will spearhead the company’s marketing strategies in India, focusing on boosting its brand visibility in the region. Before joining Publicis Sapient, Poovaiah spent 7 years at Epsilon, most recently serving as VP and head of international marketing.

Ganga Poovaiah's career includes leadership positions at Orchard Advertising, where she served as senior VP and branch head from 2016 to 2017, and at Ogilvy as vice president from 2013 to 2016.

She has also held key roles at Vyas Giannetti Creative and Hewlett-Packard Global Analytics. She began her career in 1998 at Mudra Communications.