Garage Worldwide appoints Manish Arora as Head of Business

Manish is a former entrepreneur with over 20 years of advertising experience.
Garage Worldwide, the digital and design arm of Famous Innovations, has appointed Manish Arora as Head of Business. Manish has been in the business for more than 20 years, working with brands like Videocon, Pantaloons, Gitanjali Jewels & Lifestyle, MACHO Innerwear, Goa Tourism, Punjab Tourism, Rajasthan Tourism & Uttaranchal Tourism, SBI, LIC, Reliance Broadcast, Zee International, Godrej Agrovet, Ministry of Agriculture & Food Processing, Mattel Toys (Hot Wheels, Scrabble, UNO), Asian Paints, etc across agencies like Quadrant, Ogilvy Mumbai, Percept and Saints & Warriors. He started his own firm Zebras Consulting a few years ago and was successfully leading the SBI brand. At Garage, his main mandate will be growth and technology specialisation.
Arora commented, "Garage brings with it the perfect blend of creative spark, technological innovation and media expertise. There is so much potential in all these areas in India and we may be at the tipping point of India’s digital explosion right now. The last year has really shown us the true power of digital, and I’m excited about harnessing that power at Garage Worldwide.”
Raj Kamble, founder & CCO, Garage Worldwide, added, "Manish’s diverse experience, including being an entrepreneur himself, make him the perfect fit for the culture at Garage. He brings a great balance of business, strategy and creative fervor to the table, and with him we look forward to taking our digital journey to the next level.”