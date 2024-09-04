Garage Worldwide appoints Raj Nair as chief creative officer

Raj Nair, chief creative officer, Garage Worldwide, said, "I've known Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, Famous Innovations, for years. Two things stand out when you meet him: his passion for advertising, surpassing even our country's love for cricket, and his relentless ambition to build Famous Innovations and Garage Worldwide into unstoppable forces. Famous Innovations is already well-known, and after talking with Raj, I wanted to help create the same buzz for Garage Worldwide, their digital agency. The energy of true independence is palpable at both Famous and Garage. My approach has been simple: ideate, create, innovate, and grow, with agility and humility, while constantly questioning, understanding, and acting on behalf of clients, brands, and consumers. Having worked at agencies like Enterprise, Contract, and Madison, I understand the entrepreneurial spirit that demands accountability from the leadership team."