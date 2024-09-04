Garage Worldwide appoints Raj Nair as chief creative officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this, Nair was with Madison BMB, serving as CEO and CCO.
Garage Worldwide announced the appointment of Raj Nair as chief creative officer. Nair joins Garage Worldwide with the intent of making the agency even more renowned for its creative prowess.
With over 30 years of experience in the advertising industry, Nair’s role will involve steering the creative and strategic direction of the agency.
Nair transitions to Garage Worldwide from Madison BMB, where he served as chief executive officer and chief creative officer.
His career includes stints at renowned agencies such as HTA, Enterprise, Contract, and Madison, where he has worked on a wide array of brands including Cadbury, Shoppers Stop, Asian Paints, HSBC, Jockey, and Bajaj Auto, among others.
Sanjay Deshmukh, CEO, Garage Worldwide, expressing his enthusiasm, said, “Raj Nair coming on board has given us a tremendous advantage in strategic thinking and creative leadership. The sheer experience of handling diverse categories is already benefiting our young strategy and creative team to put out really fabulous work.”
Raj Nair, chief creative officer, Garage Worldwide, said, "I've known Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, Famous Innovations, for years. Two things stand out when you meet him: his passion for advertising, surpassing even our country's love for cricket, and his relentless ambition to build Famous Innovations and Garage Worldwide into unstoppable forces. Famous Innovations is already well-known, and after talking with Raj, I wanted to help create the same buzz for Garage Worldwide, their digital agency. The energy of true independence is palpable at both Famous and Garage. My approach has been simple: ideate, create, innovate, and grow, with agility and humility, while constantly questioning, understanding, and acting on behalf of clients, brands, and consumers. Having worked at agencies like Enterprise, Contract, and Madison, I understand the entrepreneurial spirit that demands accountability from the leadership team."
Nair added, "At Garage, we already have great brands and we’ve hit the ground running with new businesses in interesting categories. Sanjay (Deshmukh), the team, and I bring media-agnostic, hybrid, and diverse capabilities to our approach. We ensure that our creative solutions are effective for our brands and build trust with our clients. Recently, Garage Worldwide partnered with Miami Ad School to host a Portfolio Evening, where industry leaders reviewed young talents' work. In short, Garage is revved up and ready to go. Come along for the ride."