Garage Worldwide appoints Sanjay Deshmukh as CEO

Raj Kamble, founder and chief creative officer, Famous Innovations said “Garage possesses the ideal fusion of media know-how, tech savviness and creative spark. All of these areas in India have enormous potential, and the country’s digital revolution is just about to take off. We’ve seen the actual power of digital over the past few years, and we are eager to make the most out of it at Garage. With Sanjay’s onboarding as the CEO, we look forward to making Garage- the best digital agency in India. Sanjay has mastered the art of creating excellent brand growth strategies and communications and thereby is well deserving of the position of CEO. We wish him luck and tons of creative ideas for this new role and we hope to grow together in the process”.