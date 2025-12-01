Garage Worldwide names Ashish Chakravarty as partner & creative chief

Garage Worldwide has appointed Ashish Chakravarty as Partner and Chief Creative Officer. He will guide the agency’s creative direction and support its work across digital, design and integrated brand communication.

Chakravarty has previously held senior creative roles at McCann Worldgroup and Contract Advertising, and has worked with a mix of global and Indian brands over more than two decades.

Speaking about his move, Ashish said, “Garage has the hunger and inventiveness of a new-age agency, the perfect environment for bold ideas to thrive. I’m excited to build something special with this team, and to push the boundaries of what modern Indian creativity can be.”

Raj Kamble, Founder of Garage Worldwide, said, “We’re building Garage into a place where ideas, innovation and culture come together with craft. Ashish brings immense creative stature and strategic depth. Having him as Partner and CCO strengthens our ambition to deliver modern, transformative work for our clients.”

Garage Worldwide works across digital storytelling, design and brand experience. The agency says Chakravarty’s appointment marks the start of a new phase in its evolution.