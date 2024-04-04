Garima Bijlani joins iProspect as managing partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
iProspect, a global digital-first media agency by dentsu, has onboarded Garima Bijlani as its managing partner. Bijlani made the announcement on her LinkedIn profile.
She transitions to the agency from Neo Media World, where she held the role of digital partner for the past two years. With eleven years of experience, she has previously worked with Isobar, FCB Ulka, IPG Media Brands, and Lodestar Universal.
Bijlani started her career in 2013 with Reprise Media as an account supervisor.