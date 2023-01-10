Garima Garg joins The Label Life as new CEO

The Label Life is India’s premier D2C brand in the celebrity-styled premium women’s fashion segment. It is the only brand led by industry experts Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora as its style editors. Interestingly, TLL was acquired by GOAT Brand Labs in February 2022, and has witnessed 10x growth within a year. GOAT Brand Labs has aided the brand’s performance by overhauling its customer experience with best-in-class shipping and return policy, and by reaching the right customer with the right product through robust data-driven decisions.