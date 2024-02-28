Gaurang Menon joins Hashtag Orange as regional & creative head

Amit Shankar, co-founder and chief creative officer at Hashtag Orange, echoed the same sentiment, stating, “I am thrilled to have Gaurang back on board, with even greater expertise and a fresh perspective that is sure to invigorate our team. His wealth of experience and creative acumen will play an invaluable role in elevating our strategies to new heights. Together, we will work on pushing boundaries, innovating, and delivering exceptional results for our clients.”