Gaurav Banerjee takes over as Sony Pictures Networks India MD and CEO

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has appointed former Disney executive Gaurav Banerjee as its new managing director and CEO, starting today.
Banerjee succeeds NP Singh, who will transition to the role of non-executive chairman after a distinguished 25-year tenure with the company.
SPNI shared a post on LinkedIn congratulating Banerjee, stating, "With his vision to propel SPNI's legacy forward and set new benchmarks in the industry, SPNI will continue its endeavor of execution excellence."
He previously served as the head of content for Hindi Entertainment & Disney+ Hotstar, as well as the business head for Star Bharat, Hindi & English Movies, Kids & Infotainment, and Regional (East).
Banerjee began his media career as an assistant producer and anchor at Aaj Tak before transitioning to Star News, where he went on to produce and anchor prime-time news shows. He holds a master's degree in filmmaking and TV production from Jamia Millia Islamia University and a bachelor's degree in history from St. Stephen's College, Delhi.