Gaurav Gupta joins Dentsu as AVP– Digital Investment and Trading

Dentsu, a global digital marketing and advertising agency, announces the appointment of Gaurav Gupta as the associate vice president – digital investment and trading. With over 12 years of experience in digital marketing, brand building, and strategic planning, Gupta brings a wealth of expertise in media buying, audience targeting, and performance strategy to Dentsu.

Advertisment

His career spans across both B2B and B2C sectors, with a proven track record of driving brand visibility and revenue enhancement through integrated marketing solutions for brands like HT Media, Times Internet and Network18. He has successfully managed high-profile projects, built strategic alliances, and implemented data-driven performance strategies that have delivered outstanding results for clients.

As AVP, Gupta will oversee the digital investment and trading strategies at Dentsu, focusing on optimising media buying, planning, and ensuring the delivery of high-performance digital solutions to clients. His extensive background in Google Analytics, content creation, and affiliate marketing positions him to lead Dentsu’s efforts in driving innovative and impactful digital marketing strategies.

"I am delighted to join Dentsu, a company I’ve long admired for its innovation and leadership in the digital marketing space. I am drawn to Dentsu because of its clear commitment to pushing boundaries and driving transformative growth for clients. As the Associate Vice President – Digital Investment and Trading, my focus will be on harnessing the power of data, technology, and creativity to create impactful, future-ready strategies. The digital landscape is evolving rapidly, and this presents an incredible opportunity for Dentsu to continue leading the charge in delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive measurable success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Dentsu to stay ahead of the curve, remain a trusted partner for our clients, and shape the future of digital marketing," he added.