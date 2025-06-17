Gaurav Jain steps down as Chief Business Officer of ShareChat and Moj

Gaurav Jain, the chief business officer (CBO) of Indian social media platform ShareChat and its short-video app Moj, has resigned from his position. Jain announced his departure internally and subsequently through a LinkedIn post on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Jain will remain with the company for some time to ensure a smooth transition before taking on a new challenge. In his LinkedIn post, he hinted at his next move, stating, "As for what's next - I'm going from Bharat to Pan-Asian. More on that soon”.

Gaurav Jain joined ShareChat in October 2022 and was elevated to the CBO role in November 2023, where he has been instrumental in steering the monetisation strategies, ad sales, creator partnerships, and virtual gifting across both ShareChat and Moj. Prior to his tenure at ShareChat, Jain held significant leadership roles at global tech giants, including head of APAC business expansion at Snap Inc., and key positions at Meta India and Google APAC.