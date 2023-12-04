Gaurav Kumar Dewani joins NDTV as Revenue Head – Content

In his new role with NDTV, he will be based out of Delhi.
NDTV has roped in Gaurav Kumar Dewani as revenue head – content. He was previously working with The Times Network as senior vice president & national head - branded content.
With an extensive experience of almost 2 decades spanning across Business Development, Strategy, Marketing and Operations, his core expertise is spearheading Sales & driving revenues across diverse sectors like Television, Print, Music, Live Entertainment & Digital media.
He had been associated with global industry leaders like The Walt Disney Company, Hindustan Times & Network 18. He is a management graduate from JIMS, Rohini & holds an executive MBA from IIM Calcutta.