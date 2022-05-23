Gaurav Sachdeva appointed as CEO of JSW One Platforms

Speaking on his appointment Gaurav Sachdeva said, “We are excited to build a digital first organisation that will be an essential platform contributing to India’s MSME ecosystem. Our ESOP Plan will be a wealth-creation initiative where every team member can reap the benefits of their efforts in an equitable manner while encouraging high growth performance and reinforcing pride in what we have set out to accomplish. We have created a strong business team to capitalize the growth opportunities we see for our e-commerce business. Our team is a healthy mix of talent from B2B and B2C internet companies. We’re confident of building the largest e-commerce platform delivering transparent pricing and availability of materials to MSMEs in India.”