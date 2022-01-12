Gaurav Shahlot joins Khatabook as Head of Product

He will be responsible for leading the product strategy and development along with team building and setting systems and processes for the product team to operate at scale.
Khatabook has announced the appointment of Gaurav Shahlot as Head of Product. India's leading Fintech startup, Khatabook, continues to attract key talent to strengthen its product, design, engineering and analytics teams. With 10Mn+ monthly active merchant users on its platforms, Khatabook plans to continue to drive growth by building a seamless product experience under Gaurav’s product leadership.
In his new role, Gaurav will be responsible for leading the product strategy and development along with team building and setting systems and processes for the product team to operate at scale. His key focus area would be to scale the products aligned to ongoing and new business initiatives of the company. Gaurav will also be a part of the core leadership team at Khatabook.
A seasoned leader in product management, Gaurav comes with a track record of building amazing products at scale. He brings expertise in identifying customer pain points and predicting future market needs to build innovative products. Before joining Khatabook, Gaurav was associated with Hotstar where he headed product management to make Hotstar the largest subscription-based video streaming platform over the last 5.5 years.
Ravish Naresh, CEO, and co-founder, Khatabook, commented, "Over the last 3 years, we have built a product with mass acceptance based on first-principles. With increasing use cases on Khatabook, we needed a leader who has the experience of solving product problems at scale in a high-growth environment. Gaurav has extensive experience with scaling and running products at scale. With his experience, leadership skills and passion for Khatabook's mission, Gaurav is a natural fit to lead the product at Khatabook."
Gaurav Shahlot, head of product, Khatabook said, "I strongly believe in Khatabok's mission to enable MSMEs in India with the power of technology. Nothing gives me more joy than building and scaling products, so I am incredibly thrilled to be part of Khatabook's journey as it continues to transform small businesses in India, impacting the lives of millions.”
Before Hotstar, Gaurav worked with Myntra, leading mobile products. Always keen on building something new, Gaurav co-founded Musicfellas, a music discovery platform to help users listen, share and support independent music all over the world, which was later acquired by Times Internet. An alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Gaurav has done BE, Computer Science. Gaurav believes in using the power of technology for creating equal opportunity in society.