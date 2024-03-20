Gaurav Soni has been named Perfetti Van Melle's head of media

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this, he was the head of media at Domino's.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Gaurav Soni has started a new position as head of media at Perfetti Van Melle.
Gaurav has over 15 years of professional experience in companies namely, Samsung Electronics, Starcom, Mindshare, Dainik Jagran, Lodestar Universal Mccann, Dentsu Communications, The Nielsen Company and Domino's.
Gaurav graduated from Delhi University and holds a master's in business administration from Times School of Marketing. He is skilled in media planning, buying, and optimisation across OEM, FMCG, QSR, telecom and media services.