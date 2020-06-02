Gaurie Dwivedi moves on from NewsX

Gauri was working as Associate Executive Editor at NewsX and columnist with the Sunday Guardian.
Gaurie Dwivedi, Associate Executive Editor at NewsX and columnist with the Sunday Guardian. She has recently moved on from NewsX after completing 3 years. Gaurie was responsible for condducting prime time debates and was part of the coverage of all major events.She also did special shows on a whole host of issues- from foreign policy to national security to economy.
Gaurie has an experience of more than 15 years in the industry and has worked with media groups like Business Standard and Economic Times. Gaurie was part of the senior editorial team that launched ET Now in 2008. She quit ET Now in 2017 to join NewsX as a senior editor and prime time anchor.
Gauri said : "It was a good experience to be part of a young and energetic team at NewsX and I wish Kartikeya Sharma the very best in taking the channel to newer frontiers and greater heights. I am evaluating several offers and will finalise my next career move soon"