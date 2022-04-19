Gautam Bhattacharya joins ZEE 24 Ghanta as editor

He will oversee the input and output of all content for the channel to drive the growth of the channel.
ZEE Media Corporation has beefed up its regional team with the appointment of Gautam Bhattacharya, one of the most respected and renowned sports journalists of the country. His legacy and, the distinct vision along with his unique content style is sure to enrich the news consumption experience of the Bengali audience. In his present role as an editor with ZEE 24 Ghanta, he will be presiding over the input and output of all content for the channel along with its digital properties and drive the growth of the channel.
The channel is on a fresh route to rediscover the true essence of news in the increasing clutter. Dedicated to keeping the people of Bengal abreast with the latest happenings, factual reporting, and in-depth analysis, ZEE 24 Ghanta is one of the key news channels in the regional news space.
Speaking on the channel’s new hire Purushottam Vaishnava, CEO ZEE 24 Ghanta, said, “Gautam's wealth of experience will make ZEE 24 Ghanta stronger. He is a known face in the industry who always leads from the front, and we have immense confidence in him. With the joining of Gautam Bhattacharya, we are equipped with one of the most robust regional teams. The channel is already undergoing few changes in content and Gautam could not have joined at a better time. We wish him the best for this endeavour.”
Abhay Ojha, CRO, ZEE Media Corporation added, ” We are excited to have Gautam on board. His varied experience will help in curating a viewing experience unparalleled in the Bengal news industry. This will also help in us driving the revenue growth projected for the channel.”