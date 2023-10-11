Gautam Patil, former Head of Design at DY Works rejoins PlusOne

He has also worked with Contract Advertising, Dcell-Lowe Lintas, Red Lion - Publicis Ambience Advertising, Creativeland Asia.
PlusOne, the strategic design and brand transformation studio has announced the return of its founder and former head of design, Gautam Patil. With a wealth of experience in the design industry, Gautam brings his unique strategic mindset, creative prowess, and deep understanding of business challenges back to the company he co-founded in 2012.
Gautam Patil is a brand design specialist with 23 years of experience. He is known for his ability to solve complex brand architecture problems. He has an innate understanding of design principles, which has allowed him to break conventional rules and provide innovative solutions to real market challenges. Before returning to PlusOne, Gautam served as the head of design at dy Works. He has also contributed his creative expertise to renowned organisations such as Design Sutra - Contract Advertising, Dcell-Lowe Lintas, Red Lion - Publicis Ambience Advertising, Creativeland Asia, and White Design. During these stints, he played a pivotal role in shaping the design identity of numerous leading national and international brands across various industries, including Unilever, ITC, Cadburys, Britannia, Taj Hotels, Hyatt, J W Marriott, Parle Agro, Amul, Motorola, Bisleri, Air India, Biocon, VIP, Shaw Wallace, Godfrey Phillips, Tata Retail, Pillsbury, and many others.
On returning to PlusOne, Gautam said, “As I return to PlusOne, I'm reinvigorated by the opportunity to continue our journey of crafting memorable branding solutions that not only drive business growth but also foster genuine 'Brand Love’. I firmly believe that India is now primed for a design revolution, and I’m committed to raising awareness about its transformative power among businesses.”
PlusOne, founded by Gautam Patil in 2012, is a strategic design and brand transformation studio with a mission to foster "Brand Love + Business Growth" by creating memorable branding solutions that unlock the true potential of both businesses and consumers. The company's philosophy views brands as entities with human-like characteristics that can achieve their full potential when cultivated holistically. PlusOne's work has consistently demonstrated how mindful branding can move businesses, people, and the world forward.