Gautam Patil, former Head of Design at DY Works rejoins PlusOne

Gautam Patil is a brand design specialist with 23 years of experience. He is known for his ability to solve complex brand architecture problems. He has an innate understanding of design principles, which has allowed him to break conventional rules and provide innovative solutions to real market challenges. Before returning to PlusOne, Gautam served as the head of design at dy Works. He has also contributed his creative expertise to renowned organisations such as Design Sutra - Contract Advertising, Dcell-Lowe Lintas, Red Lion - Publicis Ambience Advertising, Creativeland Asia, and White Design. During these stints, he played a pivotal role in shaping the design identity of numerous leading national and international brands across various industries, including Unilever, ITC, Cadburys, Britannia, Taj Hotels, Hyatt, J W Marriott, Parle Agro, Amul, Motorola, Bisleri, Air India, Biocon, VIP, Shaw Wallace, Godfrey Phillips, Tata Retail, Pillsbury, and many others.