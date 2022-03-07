Gautam Sinha ends 15-year stint at Times Internet

COO Puneet Gupt to handle Sinha's responsibilities for the time being.
Gautam Sinha, CEO of Times Internet, has resigned from the company, sources revealed. Puneet Gupt, COO, Times Internet to handle Sinha's responsibilities for the time being.
The announcement was made by Satyan Gajwani, vice chairman of Times Internet, over a call.
Sinha has been with the digital company for over 14 years. He joined as the Chief Operating Officer/ Chief Technology Officer in 2007. He has been the CEO since April 2016.
Before joining Times Internet, he worked with CashEdge Inc., Sevant Inc., Aspect Telecommunications and Neural Applications Corporation in the US.
Gupt joined Times Internet in 2012 as vice president and business head, The Times of India Digital. He has been the COO since December 2018.
As COO and business head, News, he led the key business (The Times of India) to a 6.5X growth in revenue and users. He turned around the Indian Language ‘news and content business’ on a high growth track with 7x user growth. He also launched and scaled the new businesses of GadgetsNow, NewsPoint and eTimes. He established new lines of business across content niches (gadgets, recipes, entertainment, travel) and actively managed mobile and web products leading to deeper sessions and loyal users. He influenced content and social strategies to attract and engage the millenials.