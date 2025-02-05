Gayatri Yadav joins Reliance Industries as Group CMO

Reliance Industries has appointed Gayatri Yadav as its group CMO, and EVP of strategic initiatives, chairman’s office.

“In this role, I will be working closely with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the EC and the organisation to amplify brand impact, innovation and deepen consumer connections,” Yadav wrote on LinkedIn.

She made the move from Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia) where she was its CMO from June 2023. In a career touching three decades, Yadav has worked at organisations such as Star TV Network, General Mills, and P&G, among others.

“I am humbled and excited by the opportunity to serve and drive growth and impact for our nation. What is good for India is good for Reliance,” wrote Yadav wrapping up her post.