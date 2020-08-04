Gayatri Yadav takes the reins as CMO of Sequoia Capital

Yadav will also work closely with the CMOs of companies in Sequoia Capital's portfolio to help them launch and grow the brands.
Sequoia Capital announced on its social media platforms that it has appointed Gayatri Yadav as its chief marketing officer. In addition to her role as CMO for Sequoia Capital India, Yadav will also work closely with the companies in Sequoia Capital's portfolio and help the CMOs launch and grow brands.
Yadav spent a little over 8 years working at Star India, where she led marketing and also served as president, consumer strategy and innovation. In her new role, she will be based in Bangalore.
She took to Twitter to talk about her appointment, posting that this is a seminal point in time for the Indian entrepreneurial system and that there is 'massive opportunity' to create global brands from India.
Elaborating on her career, the article mentions that during her time at Star, Gayatri led a series of high impact marketing moves, including the network’s launch of Star Sports, Hotstar and the "Nayi Soch" brand plan on Star Plus, which aimed to drive women’s empowerment.
Yadav's career began at MNC Procter & Gamble in the area of brand management. She went on to join General Mills India where, as Chief Marketing Officer, she was responsible for launching the Pillsbury brand and for creating multiple categories in the then-nascent packaged foods market.