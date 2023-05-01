Geet Rathi from TBWA\India joins Area 23 as Creative Director and VP

At TBWA\India, she was working as Creative/Design Director.
TBWA\India's creative director, Geet Rathi has recently moved on from the company to join Area A23, a health network company. She has been appointed as creative director and VP and will be based out of New York. In her new role, she will be overseeing graphic designing, art direction, web design, creative direction, and visual communication. Rathi posted about this development on her LinkedIn profile.
Rathi has a total experience of about 19 years and worked with TBWA\India for around 7 years. She had prior stints with Publicis Groupe, DDB Mudra Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Ogilvy & Mather.