General Mills India appoints Anuj Singh as Country General Manager

Commenting on his appointment, Anuj Singh said, “I am excited and humbled at the opportunity to lead the talented and passionate team at General Mills India. With an enviable portfolio of consumer trusted & loved brands like Haagen Dazs, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Natures Valley and a strong distribution footprint across Traditional Trade, Modern Trade, e-commerce, Bakeries and QSR the business is well set up for accelerated growth and I look forward to working with all our associates & partners to land this plan. Being a Foodie, the organizations purpose of Making Food the World Loves resonates strongly with me and am raring (hungry) to start this journey. Thank you for the warm welcome to the General Mills Family”.