General Mills India appoints Anuj Singh as Country General Manager

General Mills India today announced the appointment of Anuj Singh as Country General Manager for its India Business.
Anuj has over two and a half decades of broad based, commercial leadership experience across leading organizations in the CPG, food service and retail industry. Anuj was most recently the chief merchandising officer at Walmart India and prior to that was the country head for Nestle’s Food Services business in the South Asia Region. Anuj spent over a decade in Europe and Middle East and gained his formative professional experience in India with organizations like Asian Paints, ITC and HUL in a variety of sales & brand Marketing roles.
Anuj is a post-graduate from Indian Institute of Management Calcutta & holds an MBA from the London Business School.
Commenting on the appointment, Balki Radhakrishnan, VP & managing director, Global Emerging Markets at General Mills said- “We are excited to have Anuj lead the talented and passionate team at General Mills India. With his rich experience in the Food Services & FMCG industry, strong industry connects and dynamic leadership style I have no doubt that the India business will be poised for accelerated growth in the times to come. We warmly welcome Anuj and wish the team & him continued success”
Commenting on his appointment, Anuj Singh said, “I am excited and humbled at the opportunity to lead the talented and passionate team at General Mills India. With an enviable portfolio of consumer trusted & loved brands like Haagen Dazs, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Natures Valley and a strong distribution footprint across Traditional Trade, Modern Trade, e-commerce, Bakeries and QSR the business is well set up for accelerated growth and I look forward to working with all our associates & partners to land this plan. Being a Foodie, the organizations purpose of Making Food the World Loves resonates strongly with me and am raring (hungry) to start this journey. Thank you for the warm welcome to the General Mills Family”.